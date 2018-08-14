Dem Rep Wilson on Trump Calling Omarosa a ‘Dog’: ‘How Dare He?’

Tuesday, Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) reacted to President Donald Trump’s tweet referring to former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman as a “dog,” asking “how dare” the president call a “woman of color” that.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

“How dare he? He has taken this country to its knees,” Wilson charged. “We already have racism raining down all over America. People can’t even enjoy themselves. They can’t even enjoy an evening out.

Wilson pointed out how Trump “has a nickname for everyone,” adding her nickname for the president is “Don and the first-grade reader.”

She later stated, “Lebron James said it correctly when he said racism has always existed, but President Trump has emboldened the racists to come forward without any fear of punitive actions and we have got to stop this because I could be next.”

