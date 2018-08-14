FNC’s Watters: Omarosa ‘Should Never Have Been Hired’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” FNC host Jesse Watters argued that the media and Omarosa are made for each other and Omarosa “should never have been hired for her job at the White House.”

Watters said, “I think the media and Omarosa are perfect for each other. They both have very little credibility, they’re both flip-floppers, and they both hate President Trump. I don’t trust anything she says. She’s a serial fabricator. She should never have been hired for her job at the White House. She belongs on reality TV as a villain. He should never have hired the villain, because obviously, she’s a huge backstabber.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett