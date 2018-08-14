Lewandowski on Trump: ‘Never Have I Heard Him Use a Racist Word’

. @CLewandowski_ : “I have been around President Trump a long time, thousands of hours. Never have I heard him use a racist word.” pic.twitter.com/L5aPgtc6E3

In light of former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman’s claims of President Donald Trump repeatedly using the “n-word,” former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski vehemently defended the president.

Lewandowski said on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday that in all the time he spent with Trump, he had never “heard him use a racist word.”

“I have been around President Trump a long time, thousands of hours,” Lewandowski said. “Never have I heard him use a racist word, never have I heard him use a racist phrase.”

