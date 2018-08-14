Omarosa: Trump ‘Absolutely’ Knew About WikiLeaks Emails Before They Came Out

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Live,” former White House staffer and “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed then candidate Donald Trump knew in advance about the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta’s emails that were released by WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Partial transcript as follows:

TUR: You were instructed, according to the book, to bring up the emails at every point you could at the end of the 2016 campaign, Hillary Clinton’s e-mails.

MANIGAULT-NEWMAN: Yes, that was our talker.

TUR: Did Donald Trump know about the emails before they came out?

MANIGAULT-NEWMAN: Absolutely.

TUR: He knew about them?

MANIGAULT-NEWMAN: Yes.

TUR: He knew about them before WikiLeaks released them?

MANIGAULT-NEWMAN: Yes.

TUR: Are you are saying that he had a back channel?

MANIGAULT-NEWMAN: I didn’t say that you did. I will expose the corruption in the White House and I will continue to blow the whistle about it.