Omarosa: Trump Very Physical with Women, Would Grab, Kiss Them Without Permission

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Live,” former White House staffer and “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed President Donald Trump grabs and kisses women “unsolicited, any time, any day.”

TUR: Did you feel like you were harassed by him in the in the White House for being a woman, harassed in a sexual way at any point? Did he harass anybody in a sexual way? Any Me Too moments?

MANIGAULT-NEWMAN: I don’t know that I would characterize them as Me Too moment. I saw in your book where he grabbed you and kissed you without welcoming it. He did that very often with women any time he wanted. He is physical. He would grab women and kiss them unsolicited, any time, any day.