Ron Reagan Jr: Trump Is an ‘Imbecilic Sociopath,’ Dragging the Presidency ‘Through the Gutter’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Ron Reagan, Jr., son of former President Ronald Reagan, said President Donald Trump is an “imbecilic sociopath.”

Reagan said, “You asked a few minutes ago if there was any other president we could remember would say anything like this about a fellow American citizen, and the answer is no, not publicly. If the last two years taught us anything, it’s that Donald Trump does not appreciate or grasp the grandeur and the dignity of the office he holds. And you are quite right if they are good people they grow into to the extent that they can. Trump has had the opposite effect. He is not growing into the dignity and the grandeur of the office he holds. He is dragging that dignity and that grandeur through the gutter. Because that is who he is. There is no larger self there.”

He added, “What do you think you are going to get when you install in the Oval Office, an imbecilic sociopath? Things are not going to turn out well.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN