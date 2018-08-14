Sanders: I Don’t Believe Majority of Trump Supporters Are Bigots

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that while some of President Trump’s supporters are bigots, he doesn’t believe the majority are.

Sanders said, “I’m not going to deny for a second that some of those supporters are racists, sexists, homophobes, xenophobes. That’s true. I don’t believe that is the majority. I’ve been all over Trump country. And I think what Trump was able to do was pick up on the failures of the Democratic Party that did not talk about the fact that hardworking, decent people saw their jobs going to Mexico or China, or people cannot afford to send their kids to college or afford childcare or afford housing that they desperately need. So, I think the future of the Democratic Party has got to be to focus on the needs of working families, to demand that we have a government that represents all of us.”

