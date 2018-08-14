Sanders: I’m Declining Dem Nomination and Running as an Independent

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that, despite winning the Democratic primary, he will run for re-election in 2018 as an Independent.

Sanders said, “I have always run as an Independent, and that’s what I will do. And I think people in Vermont understand that. We have a very good relationship with the Democratic Party. I suspect that this coming campaign we’ll be putting more money — our campaign will be putting more money into the Vermont Democratic Party than anybody else and supporting a whole lot of good Democratic candidates.”

Host Ali Velshi then asked, “So, you will decline the Democratic nomination?”

Sanders answered that he would.

