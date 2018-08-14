Sarah Sanders: ‘I Can’t Guarantee’ There Is No Tape of Trump Using ‘N-Word’

Tuesday during the White House press briefing, press secretary Sarah Sanders said she could not “guarantee anything” when asked if a tape of President Donald Trump using a racial epithet exists.

NBC’s KRISTEN WELKER: Sarah, have you asked the president if he has ever used the N-word?

SARAH SANDERS: The president addressed that question directly via Twitter. I refer you back to him. I can certainly say I have never heard him use that term or anything similar.

WELKER: Have you asked him directly, Sarah?

SANDERS: I didn’t have to because he addressed it to the American people all at one time.

WELKER: Why haven’t you asked him directly?

SANDERS: Again, the president answered that question directly on Twitter earlier today.

WELKER: Can you stand at the podium and guarantee the American people they will never hear Donald Trump utter the N-word on a recording in any context?

SANDERS: I can’t guarantee anything, but the president addressed this question directly. I have never heard it. I can also tell you that if myself or the people in this building, serving this country every single day, doing our best to help people all across this country and make it better, if at any point we felt that the president was who some of his critics claim him to be, we certainly wouldn’t be here. This is a president fighting for all Americans and putting policies in place that help all Americans, particularly African-Americans. Look at the economy alone, this president since he took office created 700,000 new jobs for African-Americans.