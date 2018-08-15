Bernie Sanders: ‘The Republican Party Is Bankrupt Intellectually’

Wednesday while discussing House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on CBS’s “This Morning,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) took a shot at the Republican Party, calling it “bankrupt intellectually” for what he claimed to be demonizing Pelosi.

“I think Nancy has done a good job [as a leader],” Sanders stated. “I think it’s also the fact that she’s a woman. I think they have demonized her. The Republican Party is bankrupt intellectually. They are not going to campaign on their views of giving tax breaks to billionaires and cutting Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid, so they have to come up with some demon, I guess their demon now is Nancy Pelosi.”

