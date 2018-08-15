Blumenthal: Trump Revoking Brennan’s Security Clearance an ‘Illegal’ Violation of Constitution

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said President Donald Trump revoking former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance is an “illegal” violation of the First Amendment of the Constitution of United States of America.

Blumenthal said, “This is not only an abuse of power it is illegal.”

He continued, “To use this kind of punishment is a violation of the First Amendment. It is the reason we have the First Amendment. This kind of criticism is core protected speech. When the Founders of our great nation decided on the First Amendment, it was because the king of England would retaliate against critics by punishing them. So it is a clear violation in my view of the First Amendment.”

He added, “He has the authority to do a lot of things, but not in a way that violates the law.”

