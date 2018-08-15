Clapper: ‘Infringement on 1st Amendment Rights’ Bigger Issue in Security Clearance Debate

On Wednesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper reacted to the revocation of former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance and the prospect of the White House revoking other security clearances by saying the bigger issue is an infringement on First Amendment rights.

Clapper stated that while America’s survival doesn’t hinge on whether Brennan or any of the other people under review keep their security clearances, “The larger issue here, to me, has — throughout, has been infringement on First Amendment rights, and I think people ought to think seriously about that.”

Clapper later added, “[I]f I lose my access to classified information, it really doesn’t have any immediate, substantive impact on me. I don’t plan to stop speaking about, you know, when I’m asked my views on this administration. There are some things I’ve agreed with, that this administration has taken — actions they’ve taken, but lots of things that I don’t agree with. So, if they’re saying that I can’t — the only way I can speak is to be in an adulation mode of this president, I’m sorry. I don’t think I can sign up for that.”

