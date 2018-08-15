CNN’s Symone Sanders: Trump Sent Sarah Sanders ‘to Poop on the People from the Press Secretary Podium’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” network political commentator Symone Sanders said President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director John Brennan’s security clearance was the president sending his White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders “out there today to basically poop on the people.”

Sanders said, “You know, I think someone wants to muck up the news cycle, Jake. Look, I definitely—I think this is ridiculous. This is nothing short of extraordinary, and we should all be scared about the state of our democracy. The president sent his White House press secretary out there today to basically poop on the people from the press secretary podium.”

She added, “Not only threaten, like they didn’t make a threat, it was a promise. They are snatching John Brennan’s national security clearance. John Brennan was in the Situation Room when American heroes took out Bin Laden. Like what is happening here?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN