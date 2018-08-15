NYT’s Blow: Tape of Trump Using ‘N-Word’ ‘Might Actually Increase His Support’ from Supporters

New York Times columnist Charles Blow reacted Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day” to the possibility of a tape of President Donald Trump using the “n-word” existing.
According to Blow, if a tape did come out to show the president using the “n-word,” his supporters would support him even more.
“We would be insane if we kept questioning and saying this is a matter of opinion of whether he’s a racist or not,” Blow said. “He is.
He added, “I think that if you found the tape of him using the ‘n-word,’ it might actually increase his support among the people who support him.”
