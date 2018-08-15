Sanders: ‘More and More Support’ for the Wealthy to ‘Start Paying Their Fair Share’

During an interview on “CBS This Morning” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he is seeing more and more support for his Socialism based ideas such as the “wealthy start paying their fair share of taxes.”

Sanders said, “I think two things are happening; number one, the ideas that we have been fighting for, ideas the that I think makes sense to the needs of working families, I think those ideas are spreading all over the country and have more and more support. If you look at the issues like Medicare for all, should we end the embarrassment of being the only major country not to guarantee healthcare to all? Poll after poll says yeah we should move in that direction. And should we give tax breaks to billionaires, which is what Trump wants, or demand that the wealthy and large corporations start paying their fair share of taxes? That is what the American people want. Should we move toward raising the minimum wage now a starvation wage of $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour? That is what the American people want.”

He added, “So what I’m saying all across the country people are saying we so want a government that represents all of us not just saying the billionaire class and wealthy campaign contributors.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN