Corker: Removing Brennan’s Clearance ‘Kind of a Banana Republic Kind of Thing’

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (R-TN) criticized President Trump’s removal of former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance as “kind of a banana republic kind of thing.” And part of a “tearing down of institutions” instead of building them up.

He added, “There’s been a continual sort of tearing down of institutions, causing Americans to lose faith in institutions, instead of building them up. I mean, that’s what’s made our country function in the way that it is.”

