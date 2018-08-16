Dem Rep Castro: Revoking Brennan’s Clearance ‘Abuse of Power,’ ‘Mark of an Authoritarian Dictator’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) stated that the revocation of former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance is “a clear abuse of power,” and “a mark of an authoritarian dictator,” rather than a democratically-elected president.

Castro said, “It’s a clear abuse of power, and it’s a mark of an authoritarian dictator, really, rather than a democratically-elected president of the United States. John Brennan’s issue is that he challenged a thin-skinned president of the United States, and it really portends dangerous things. Who’s to say that in — well, first of all, who’s to say that in six months, the list won’t be nine people, but a hundred people, in a way that, basically, discourages anybody from criticizing the president who holds a security clearance, or that in ten years, you won’t have another Republican or Democratic president stripping a thousand people of their security clearances? So, this is a dangerous precedent to set.”

