Dem Rep Lieu: Trump Pardoning Manafort Would Be ‘Grounds for Impeachment’

Thursday on CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said it would be “grounds for impeachment” if President Donald Trump pardoned his former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort if he was found guilty in the case currently being deliberated by a jury in Virginia.

Lieu said, “I believe pardoning Paul Manafort would be grounds for impeachment. Whether Republicans would act on that, I don’t think they would, which is why this November the voters across America have a chance to change the makeup of Congress and put in a real check and balance by putting in Democrats to control.”

