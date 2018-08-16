GOP Sen. Kennedy: Brennan Is a ‘Butthead’ Who No Longer Needs Security Clearance

Wednesday in an interview with CNN’s Manu Raju, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reacted to President Donald Trump revoking former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance.

Kennedy said, “I think most Americans look at our national intelligence experts as being above politics. Mr. Brennan has demonstrated that that’s not the case. He’s been totally political. I think I called him a butthead and I meant it. I think he’s given the national intelligence community a bad name. I don’t see why he would need a security clearance. I really don’t.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN