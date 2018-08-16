Levin: Brennan ‘Voted for a Stalinist,’ — ‘How Did This Man Ever Get a Security Clearance?’

Wednesday, conservative talker Mark Levin appeared on “Hannity” to share his reaction to President Donald Trump revoking former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance and the response by the media.

“[W]e have never had a former Communist who, literally, we now know spread Russian lies to disinform, propagandize the American people to impact a presidential election,” host Sean Hannity said. “These are unprecedented times.”

Levin noted that Brennan voted for a Communist presidential candidate (Gus Hall), who he said was a “Stalinist who was funded by the Soviets.”

He asked, “How did this man ever get a security clearance?”

Levin continued his defense of Trump’s decision to revoke Brennan’s security clearance, saying it is “nonsense” for a president to be criticized for revoking the clearance from a member of a previous presidency.

“The fact that Obama appointed these people and gave them security clearances is not the obligation of this president to let them retain their security clearances,” he stated. “There is no Constitutional issue.”

