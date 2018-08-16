Rand Paul: United States-Russia Relations at Their Worst ‘Since Height of the Cold War’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) offered his assessment on the relationship of the United States and Russia on the heels of his visit to Russia.

Paul said they were “at their worst ebb” since the height of the Cold War.

“I think from both sides that our relations are at the worst ebb that they’ve been since the height of the Cold War,” Paul said. “This is a real tragedy. One of the great things that Ronald Reagan did was sitting down with Gorbachev. One of the highlights for me was I got to sit down for an hour with former President Gorbachev and talk about his recollections with Ronald Reagan, but also talk about both sides — talk about Ronald Reagan and Gorbachev — had to defy the orthodoxy of their country to sit down and come to agreements. And they didn’t call each other names. They didn’t say ‘murderous thug,’ and talk about all the terrible things, some of which did happen throughout a long period of time in the Soviet Union. They sat down and said, ‘Let’s try to make it better.’ And they did.”

