Van Hollen: Republicans in Congress Haven’t Been ‘Standing Up as Patriots’ over Brennan

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) stated that Republicans in Congress should stand up as patriots speak out against “McCarthy-era tactics” and denounce the revocation of former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance.

Van Hollen said, “I am very disappointed. Unfortunately, I’m increasingly not surprised by my Republican colleagues. Because they seem to be totally intimidated by President Trump and some of President Trump’s supporters. And so, rather than standing up as patriots, as the Admiral [William McRaven (Ret.)] has done here, they’ve decided to sort of slink away and not want to address this issue. Look, I think the question of patriotism and commonsense decency is an American question. It’s not a question of whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat. And I would hope that our Republican colleagues would speak out in support of common decency and against what the admiral rightfully calls ‘McCarthy-era tactics’.”

