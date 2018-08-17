Brennan: I’m ‘Thinking About’ Taking Legal Action over Security Clearance Revocation

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” former CIA Director John Brennan stated that he has heard from lawyers who say “there is a very strong case” to take legal action to prevent the president from revoking more security clearances like he did Brennan’s. Brennan also said he is “thinking about what it is that I might want to do.”

Anchor Rachel Maddow asked, “Are you considering legal action, or do you think you have a legal right to exert against the president’s actions here?”

Brennan answered, “Well, I think, as you can imagine, a number of lawyers have reached out to say that there is a very strong case here, not so much to reclaim mine, but to prevent this from happening in the future. And so, I am thinking about what it is that I might want to do. At this time, I’m trying to make sure that the principle is what is going to be defended and supported, and this is something that should not be repeated.”

