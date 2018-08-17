Dem Rep Veasey: There Is ‘Proof’ Trump Said Things on Tape That Are ‘Absolutely Rephensible’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Marc Veasey (D-TX) stated he believes there is proof President Trump made remarks during outtakes of “The Apprentice” “that were absolutely reprehensible and not becoming of a United States president.”

Veasey said, “It’s clear that he was wrong, that he doesn’t have the temperament to be president of the United States, and I wish that we could revoke the president and the rest of his term. Obviously, it’s too premature for that right now, but I hope that in 2020, when we have another election, that the American public just gets sick and tired of this, and that we’re ready to move on. Because I mean this is — this gentleman, this man that’s in the White House right now, he does not have the temperament. He lacks the leadership qualities and the skills to be president. And what happened in Helsinki, to him using the n-word with Omarosa, of course, that rumor has been out for a long time now, that he’s just not fit to serve, and if someone needs to be dishonorably discharged, it needs to be the president.”

Veasey also cited claims that the president made cruel remarks about his children’s intelligence during outtakes of “The Apprentice.”

Host Jim Acosta then asked Veasey, “But Congressman, you would agree that that has not been verified yet? … You’re convinced if he did, but we don’t have that proof of what you’re saying.”

Veasey responded, “I’m convinced that if you did. But if you think about how long this rumor has been out, and you think about what Sarah Sanders said at the press conference, that she could not guarantee the American public that the president did not use the n-word 20 or 30 times on some of these outtakes. To me, that’s proof that there were things said on that tape that were absolutely reprehensible and not becoming of a United States president.”

Veasey further called on the outtake tapes to be released, and argued the president could put the allegations to rest if he called on the tapes to be released.

