Maher: Trump Admin Committing ‘Treason’ – ‘It Is Kind of the Only Issue’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated the Trump administration is committing treason and said this is “kind of the only issue.”

Maher said, “Why can’t we use that word ‘treason?’ We’re under attack. I mean, three Democrats this week, the opponent of Rohrabacher, Bill Nelson in Florida, Claire McCaskill, all said the Russians tried to get into their shit. As I said, we’re purging the FBI, pulling security clearances of former CIA directors and the people who kept us safe since 9/11 and for the last 30 years. I don’t get it. If you’re fighting the people who are fighting us, what do you call it?”

Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm (D) responded, “I think it’s treason. I really do. But I also think — I understand why Democrats who are running right now in swing states don’t want to use that language, but I think that we have the remedy, as Preet just suggested, at the ballot box in November. … And this issue about this slow-moving coup that you describe is one issue, not the only issue.”

Maher responded, “It is kind of the only issue. It’s our country.”

Later on, Maher cited Representative Michael McCaul’s (R-TX) comments that Hillary Clinton’s email server was “treason” and stated, “They’re not afraid to do it when it’s bullshit. We shouldn’t be afraid to do it when it’s real.”

