McCarthy: Democrats ‘Will Abolish ICE’ – ‘Want to Impeach’ Trump

On Friday’s “Brian Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Radio, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated Democrats “will abolish ICE. They want to impeach this president. When they say they don’t, they voted on it twice on the floor.”

McCarthy said, “[T]he FBI is arresting Omar Ameen. Omar Ameen got approved as a refugee to come to America under the Obama administration, he doesn’t come directly to America. He first goes to Iraq because he’s a part of ISIS and al-Qaeda and he kills a police officer, then comes to California. This is the contrast where I’m sitting up saying, we need a secure border, the FBI is arresting the individual in Sacramento, and they’re protesting wanting a borderless wall. They will want — they will abolish ICE. They want to impeach this president. When they say they don’t, they voted on it twice on the floor.”

