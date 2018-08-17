MSNBC’s Geist to Dem Sen Baldwin: ‘Looks Pretty Nakedly Political’ to Oppose Kavanaugh Before Meeting Him

During a Friday interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” guest host Willie Geist pressed Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) about her decision to not support President Trump SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh before meeting with him, telling her it “looks pretty nakedly political.”

“Shouldn’t you wait to get all the documents and shouldn’t you wait to get through the hearings before you declare that you won’t support his nomination, because that kind of thing, and it’s not just you, by the way, looks pretty nakedly political to a lot of people,” said Geist.

Baldwin responded by saying the people of Wisconsin want “a fair, independent, impartial justice,” which she suggested does not describe Kavanaugh.

“We have issues of whether we’re going to be able to protect clean water and clean air, and whether the next Supreme Court justice is going to be in the pocket of corporate special interests or fighting for consumers and workers,” stated Baldwin. “So, I think Wisconsinites look at this record, the record that has been publicly disclosed already — there’s lots of documents, I assure you — and say this is not the fair, impartial jurist that we want.”

Geist asked, “But do you think he deserves a chance to answer your questions before you’ve made up your mind about him?”

“Well, I certainly intend to meet with him. There’s a lot that I want to go over. Certainly. There will be hearings, but I also have to question the process of who funded the organization that put together a list for President Trump to pick from? This was not an exhaustive search, and Wisconsinites want impartiality,” she replied.

(h/t WFB)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent