Scaramucci to Trump: Do Not Go ‘Overboard’ on Revoking Security Clearances — ‘Be Cool’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci warned President Donald Trump to not go “overboard” on revoking security clearances.

Scaramucci said, “I understand the president is so upset, and I do believe that he gets exonerated by the Mueller report. Maybe there are some people on the periphery that the things that were inappropriate but I really believe that the president did nothing inappropriate, and he will be totally exonerated, but he’s upset. When he gets riled up like that, he’s starting to take action, and he is starting to take action which you have to ask yourself, is it too partisan? Because we’ve had 75 years since the end of the Second World War where we’ve been a bipartisan team committed on national security.”

He continued, “I just want to be careful that we are not going overboard because I do think the president is going to be exonerated. I understand he’s upset, but you just have to be careful.”

On Trump’s relationship with the intelligence agencies, Scaramucci said, “I have told him this directly, and this is not a great scientific study, but I know a lot of people in that community, they love this guy. The rank and file people in the intelligence community love the president. The people of ICE love the president. There’s a couple of dots at the top of the spectrum that probably did things that were inappropriate, and they perhaps weaponized areas of the agency because they didn’t like him and didn’t want him to become president.”

He continued, “But what I don’t want and to do is go so far over the side that he hits them. I’ll give one quick example. When the two police officers were shot here in Brooklyn and Mayor De Blasio made those comments, and the police started turning their back on him, that was a very bad moment for the mayor. We don’t want our intelligence agencies to turn their back on their commander-in-chief who they generally and in the majority really like.”

He added, “As a president says, be cool. He always says that, be cool.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN