Trump: I Will Revoke ‘Disgrace’ Bruce Ohr’s Security Clearance ‘Very Quickly’

Friday on the White House lawn while speaking to reporters President Donald Trump said he would revoke the security clearance of Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, who is linked to Steele dossier.

When asked if he will take away Ohr’s clearance, Trump said, “I think Bruce Ohr is a disgrace. I suspect I will be taking it away very quickly. I think that Bruce Ohr is a disgrace with his wife, Nellie. For him to be in the Justice Department and to be doing what he did, that is a disgrace.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN