Dem Rep Espaillat: Trump ‘May Very Well Be Writing His own Articles of Impeachment’

On Saturday’s “MSNBC Live,” Representative Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) stated that by tying the revocation of former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance to the Russia investigation, President Trump “may very well be writing his own articles of impeachment.”

Anchor Alex Witt asked, “Does it then irk you, bother you, that the president has tied the revocation of the security clearance to the Russia investigation?”

Espaillat answered, “Well, he may very well be writing his own articles of impeachment. But I tell you what really is happening, the Mueller investigation has produced four charges against people that were obviously connected to his campaign, 25 Russian nationals, including 12 Russians involved in security matters, three Russian companies, and two other people. So, obviously, the Mueller investigation is moving ahead very vigorously. And he’s, I think, concerned about this. So, there’s a red herring going on with Omarosa. There’s all kinds of smokescreens going on to try to divert attention away from the Mueller investigation.”

