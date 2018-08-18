McCarthy: If Dems Re-Take Majority, They Would ‘End’ Medicare As We Know It

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that if Democrats re-take Congress, they would end Medicare “as we know it. It’d be government-run. If you have healthcare today by your employer, it would be no longer possible.”

McCarthy said, “If the Democrats were able to take this majority, there’s three major things they’d want to do. First, they’d want to abolish ICE, as we’ve watched them say many times before. Second, they would really want to impeach this president. … Then they want to pretty much end Medicare as we know it. What they want to do is to have a government-controlled system. This is the platform of what they’re running on and what they’re campaigning for.”

He added, “[T]hink about what they would do to Medicare, they would end it as we know it. It’d be government-run. If you have healthcare today by your employer, it would be no longer possible. And it’s not something they just talk about, they’ve introduced a bill. More than 100 Democrats have co-sponsored that bill.”

