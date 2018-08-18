Pirro: Mueller Is the Dems’ ‘Serial Cleaner’ — Says Former FBI Director Played Role in Benghazi Cover-Up

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro argued Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller was acting in a “cleaner” capacity for Democrats, who she argued was acting on behalf of the so-called “deep state” and it’s alleged botched effort to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

She likened Mueller to Harvey Keitel’s character Winston Wolfe in the 1994 movie “Pulp Fiction,” who was deployed to help dispose of a dead body.

“When things go terribly wrong for the Democrats, they don’t just call in a cleaner to get the job done, they call in someone who’s been in the clean-up business for a long time,” she said. “They call in the serial cleaner, former FBI director, and now special counsel Bob Mueller.”

Pirro went on to remind her viewers of Mueller’s testimony following the 2012 Benghazi incident that resulted in the deaths of four Americans, including then-U.S. Ambassador to Libya J. Christopher Stevens.

“You testified after four Americans are killed in Benghazi, to cover for Hillary Clinton’s incompetence,” she added. “Bob, why would you say that the FBI couldn’t get into Benghazi in time?”

