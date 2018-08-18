Sharpton: I’m Worried Brennan Revocation Is Move Towards ‘An Almost Totalitarian Type of State’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton stated that what frightens him about the removal of former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance is the creation of a precedent that people in intelligence can’t speak their minds and this is “where we’re going toward an almost totalitarian type of state.”

Sharpton stated, “[T]his is what makes it so scary to me. Because that effect of saying, I can’t afford, if I’m in intelligence, if I want to do something later in my career, I can’t afford to speak my mind, even in private, because I could have this against me, and that is where we’re going toward an almost totalitarian type of state. Walking slowly there, but headed that way, when people are afraid, for political reasons, to exercise their freedom of speech now. That is the threat here to me.”

