Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” national security adviser John Bolton said the removal of former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance by President Donald Trump was justified because “he and others in the Obama administration were politicizing intelligence.”

Bolton said, “It was my view at the time that he and others in the Obama administration were politicizing intelligence. I think that is a very dangerous thing to do.”

