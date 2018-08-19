Dem Rep Eric Swalwell Hints at 2020 Run

A 2020 presidential run could be in the works for Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), he said Sunday during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC.”

According to Swalwell, the decision will likely come after the November midterm elections.

“I’m going to do all I can to win my seat first, have a baby on November 4,” Swalwell told host Kasie Hunt. “Full term for us, midterm for the country, and then I will make a decision after that. I can promise you it will certainly be made under sleep exhaustion.”

