Dem Sen Gillibrand: Trump’s ‘Values Don’t Line Up with Most Americans’

Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said President Donald Trump’s values didn’t ”line up with most Americans.”

Gillibrand said, “I think what happens in November is going to decide what our country looks like. I think this election is a referendum on President Trump. On the fact that he doesn’t represent most Americans. That his values don’t line up with most Americans. And so being heard in this election sets the stage for everything in the future.”

