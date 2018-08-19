Giuliani: Brennan Is an ‘Unhinged Character,’ ‘Shouldn’t Have a Security Clearance’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, said former CIA Director John Brennan, whose security clearance was revoked by President Donald Trump earlier this week, was an “unhinged character.”

Giuliani said, “Brennan made the extraordinary charge that the president was treasonous and then just said to you, and I commend you for your questioning, that he has no information that the president is guilty of conspiracy. Well, I mean, that is just conjecture that this man accuses people of a crime that could carry death as the result. Totally unhinged character who shouldn’t have a security clearance.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN