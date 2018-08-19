GOP Sen Johnson: I Don’t Want to See Revoking Security Clearances Becoming Routine

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said while he supported President Donald Trump revoking former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance, he did not want it to become “routine.”

Johnson said, “I don’t want to see this become routine. I don’t want to see this become politicized.”

He continued, “The best way of handling this is if you don’t have confidence in former CIA officials or government officials that you’re not going to be consulting with, just don’t gain them access. You gain access when you have a need to know. If you’re not going to be consulted, you don’t have a need to know. So again, I don’t want this becoming routine. But again John Brennan really did cross the line. He’s one of the leaders of the resistance movement. I understand why President Trump is pretty frustrated.”

