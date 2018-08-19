Mulvaney: ‘Other Contributing Factors’ Caused Cancellation of Military Parade

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney said there were “other contributing factors” that led to President Donald Trump’s cancelation of a military parade.

Mulvaney said, “If the parade had been canceled purely for fiscal reasons, I imagine I would have been in the room when that was made and I wasn’t. So my guess is there were other contributing factors.”

He continued, “This is a city that voted 70 or 80 percent against the president. So I think maybe the City Council of Washington, D.C. is not trying to help the president accomplish what he wants to accomplish shouldn’t be news to anybody.”

He added, “The $20 million you just mentioned is a number, that’s a number that I’m not familiar with. The numbers that I saw from the city were much higher than that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

.