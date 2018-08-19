Ralph Peters: Trump ‘Distinctly Un-American,’ President, ‘Enthralled to a Foreign Power’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” retired Army Lt. Col. Ralph Peters said President Donald Trump was an “un-American president.”

Peter said, “I believe, as a former Russia analyst for most of my career, and having worked directly with Russian intelligence services, I am convinced that the president of the United States is enthralled to Vladimir Putin. There is no other way to explain his behavior. And he perfectly fits the profile of the kind of people the Russians target.”

He added, “So when it comes to worries, you know, Trump gives us something new to worry about virtually every day, but it’s important not to lose sight of the overall picture. This is a distinctly un-American president who really doesn’t seem to like America very much, certainly doesn’t respect it. And he’s a president who appears to be enthralled to a foreign power, a hostile foreign power. This is unbelievable to me. I could never have foreseen this. I was a pretty good analyst, made a lot more good calls than bad calls. I never could have foreseen this, to use a cliched word, this Orwellian situation.”

