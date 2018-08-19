Rudy Giuliani Battles Chuck Todd — ‘Truth Isn’t Truth’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, battled host Chuck Todd over “truth.”

Giuliani said, “I’m not going to be rushed into having him testify so that he gets trapped into perjury. And when you tell me that he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry, well that’s so silly because it’s somebody’s version of the truth. Not the truth.”

Todd said, “Truth is truth.”

Giuliani shot back “No, it isn’t truth! Truth isn’t truth!”

Todd said, “Truth is a truth, Mr. Mayor. do you realize this is going to become a bad meme.”

Giuliani replied, “No, no Don’t do this to me.”

Todd said, “Don’t do ‘truth isn’t truth’ to me.”

Giuliani said, “Donald Trump says ‘I didn’t talk about Flynn with Comey. Comey says, ‘You did talk about it.’ So tell me what the truth is if you’re such a genius.”

