Twitter’s Dorsey: ‘I Fully Admit’ My Bias ‘Is More Left-Leaning’

Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said his bias was “more left-leaning.”

Dorsey said, “We need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is left, is more left-leaning. I think it is important to articulate our bias and share it with people, so people understand us. But we need to remove all bias from how we act and our policies and our enforcement and our tools.”

He added, “Being open about our own personal views and what we think is happening is important. I’ll fully admit that I haven’t done enough of that. I haven’t done enough of, like, articulating my own personal objectives with this service and my own personal objectives in the world.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN