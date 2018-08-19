Twitter’s Dorsey: ‘We Are Not’ Discriminating Against Any Political Viewpoint

Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said his company does not discriminate against any political viewpoint.

When asked about so-called “shadow-banning,” Dorsey said, “I think the real question behind the question is, are we doing something according to political ideology or viewpoints? We are not. Period. We do not look at content with regards to political viewpoint or ideology. We look at behavior.”

