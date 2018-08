UFC’s White: ‘I Will Never Talk Bad About Donald Trump’

. @danawhite : "I'm never going to say anything bad about @realDonaldTrump — ever. Ever, ever, ever. That guy gave us our start when nobody would talk to us." #OBJECTified pic.twitter.com/iaumHtFRbt

During Fox News Channel’s Sunday airing of “OBJECTified,” UFC President Dana White praised his friend Donald Trump as someone he will “never talk bad about.”

White said way before Trump ever ran for office, the president gave his league its start when nobody else would give them a shot.

“I’m never going to say anything bad about — ever. Ever, ever, ever. That guy gave us our start when nobody would talk to us,” said White.

He added, “No arenas wanted us. [Trump] reached out and he’s always been a friend to me. The guy’s always been a friend to me. Donald Trump has never done anything remotely negative to me, ever — except try to compete with me.”

