WATCH: Robbers Allegedly Run Woman over to Snatch Purse Containing $75,000

A group of robbers in Texas allegedly ran over a woman Friday to try and snatch her purse containing $75,000 before fleeing the scene, according to a video of the incident.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s office released a video showing the scuffle develop as the woman tried to enter a Valero gas station she co-owns.

The two men followed the woman, whose identity has not been revealed, as she was leaving a Houston, Texas, bank on Friday, the Daily Mail reported.

One of the men emerged from a black SUV to attack the woman, and the two struggled to gain possession of the purse. The victim’s husband then exited the gas station store and tried to intervene, but soon all three began fighting over the purse.

“These criminals out there, they are watching and they are looking for easy targets,” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told KPRC.

A deputy constable who witnessed the incident tried to approach the couple attempting to fight off the suspect. As the victim and the suspect continued to fight, another suspect backed up a vehicle over the victim.

Deputies arrested one of the suspects, David Mitchell, 31, and charged him with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with the alleged incident.

Authorities say they identified a second suspect in the case as Travonn Johnson, 27, and are searching for additional suspects.

The woman was left with serious injuries and taken to a local hospital for treatment where she is listed in critical condition. Her husband suffered minor injuries, and was left with bumps and bruises from the fight.