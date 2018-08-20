Dem Rep Castro: If Trump Moves to Fire Mueller, Trump Should Be Impeached

NEW: @JoaquinCastrotx responds to Trump reportedly saying he "could run" the Mueller probe if he wanted to... "The President better not make a single move to fire Bob Mueller and if he does, the Congress should move immediately to impeach" him pic.twitter.com/fQjTmrzSKv

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) responded to President Trump’s remarks during a Reuters interview that he could “run” Special Counsel Mueller’s probe if he wanted to by stating that if the president moves to fire Mueller, “the Congress should move immediately to impeach the president of the United States.”

Castro said, “I mean, the rhetoric itself, for a democracy, is scary. But those words better just stay as words and rhetoric, and the president better not make a single move to fire Bob Mueller. And if he does, the Congress should move immediately to impeach the president of the United States.”

