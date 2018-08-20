Gingrich: John Brennan ‘Should Never Have Been’ Director of CIA

. @newtgingrich : “Brennan should never have been director of the Central Intelligence.” pic.twitter.com/oaGTgGsNAr

Monday, former Speaker Newt Gingrich ripped former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan, saying he “should never have been” in that position.

Gingrich argued on “Fox & Friends” that Brennan is political, “lacking in common sense” and lied about what happened in Benghazi.

“Frankly, Brennan should never have been director of the Central Intelligence,” stated Gingrich.

As far as Brennan’s security clearance, Gingrich said President Donald Trump has “every right” to revoke it.

“In the case of Brennan, his public activities, I think, more than justify repealing it,” he added.

