GOP Strategist Ed Rollins: ‘There’s No Blue Wave Out There’ — Republicans Will Keep Senate, House

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Republican strategist dismissed the possibility of a so-called “blue wave” in the midterm elections November that would result in the Democratic Party recapturing both chambers of Congress.

Rollins instead predicted Republicans would hold both chambers of Congress.

“There’s no blue wave out there,” Rollins predicted. “The Senate, which we had big opportunities, have not turned out to be quite so. There’s probably five to eight Senate seats on both sides that are in play. I think we will hold the Senate, and I think we will hold the House. Margins may be smaller in the House, but it’s certainly going to hold it.”

