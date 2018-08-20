Mother Who Lost Son at Hands of Illegal Immigrant: ‘God Bless Our ICE Agents’

On Monday’s “Fox & Friends,” Mary Ann Mendoza, the mother of a police officer who was killed in a head-on collision with an illegal immigrant who was driving drunk, made an appearance to discuss illegal immigration.

Mendoza praised U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for their hard work protecting American citizens.

“God bless our ICE agents, and thank goodness they’re doing the job they’re doing,” Mendoza said. “This is just really showing the importance of vetting for legal immigration to our country so that our citizens are protected, as well as our law enforcement officers. We can’t just have people flowing over our border not knowing who’s coming here.”

She went on to call out the media reporting on illegal immigration.

“What I would love to see is a headline that reads ‘An American killed by a five-time previously deported illegal alien criminal convicted of crimes shown leniency in our courts and released back out onto our streets to kill an American.’ That would be a truthful headline, and yet no media outlet will ever print something like that. And this is what happens daily in our country. 4,300 Americans are killed by illegal alien criminals in our country, and you will never read a headline that is in support of our fellow Americans,” Mendoza added.

Mendoza then said she is thankful for President Donald Trump who “stands tall” when it comes to fighting illegal immigration.

I thank God every day that we have a president like President Trump who is upholding our immigration laws and stands tall. And standing shoulder to shoulder with his fellow American citizens to protect us.”

