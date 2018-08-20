Rand Paul: ‘I Think John Brennan’s Actually a National Security Risk to the Country’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said President Donald Trump was justified in revoking former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance.

According to Paul, Brennan should have had it revoked not just for what he was saying on national television but for other alleged misdeeds as well, which Paul listed.

“I think John Brennan’s actually a national security risk to the country and we are safer because his security clearance is gone,” Paul said. “And the reason I say that is because, in 2012, he actually released information to other ex-CIA agents who went on TV and said, ‘We have a double agent in Yemen.’ Well, at the time, there was a double agent in Yemen at his life, his or her, I don’t know who it was, but their life was put in risk because John Brennan’s releasing information that he shouldn’t. John Brennan also was involved with illegally looking at Democrats computers who were investigating CIA torture, and then, lying about it before the committee.”

“So, John Brennan should have been fired for cause long ago, and he shouldn’t be within a mile of classified information because he is a national security risk,” he continued. “He does not know how to keep his mouth shut. And now, he is somebody going out there saying that the commander-in-chief is treasonous. I don’t know how you can be in the chain of information if you’re saying that the commander-in-chief should be put to death for treason. So, John Brennan is way out there — absurdly out there. John Brennan should have no connection to government ever again.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor